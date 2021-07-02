Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

