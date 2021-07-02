Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut by Piper Sandler

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

