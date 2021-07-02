Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.