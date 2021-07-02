Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

