Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.39. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

