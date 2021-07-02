Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

