Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dana Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
DAN stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96. Dana has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -173.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dana by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
