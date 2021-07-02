Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dana Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAN. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

DAN stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96. Dana has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -173.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dana by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

