Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Truist Securiti

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

