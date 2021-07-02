Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.