Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised by Analyst

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for City in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CHCO stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.65. City has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 145.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

