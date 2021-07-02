Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FVCBankcorp in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

FVCB opened at $17.49 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

