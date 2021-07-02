Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.13.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

