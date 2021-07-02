Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Boosted by Truist Securiti

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 83,280.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.