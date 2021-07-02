Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

