Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on METC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.