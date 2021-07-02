Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$3.75 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.86 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

