Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Increased by Analyst

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $488.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

