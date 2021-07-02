Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

TCBI stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

