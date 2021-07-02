Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VXRT stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Vaxart has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

