Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $444.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $304.84 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

