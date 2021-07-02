Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

