Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Decreased by Analyst

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WideOpenWest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WOW. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $263,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

