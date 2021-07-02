Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $232.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.48. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

