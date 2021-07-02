Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

