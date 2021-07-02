Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Reduced by Truist Securiti

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

