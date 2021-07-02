Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

