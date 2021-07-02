QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0244

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $134,014.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00134544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.57 or 1.00647039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

