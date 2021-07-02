Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.