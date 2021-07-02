QuadrantProtocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,223.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $84,223.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00685431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00080193 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol's official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol's official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

