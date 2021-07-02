Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.23 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $17.09 million and $56,893.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,271.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.36 or 0.06282754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.35 or 0.01461757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00402001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00156933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.79 or 0.00618518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00427684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00343983 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,325,694 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.