Quark Tops 24-Hour Volume of $627.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $627.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,833,165 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

