Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 47.6% in June

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QRHC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

