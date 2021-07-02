QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and $10.90 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $455.48 or 0.01354907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00169920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.06 or 1.00249399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002951 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.