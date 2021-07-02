Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $869,885.78 and approximately $16.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

