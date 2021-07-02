Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $247,292.60 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RDN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.
Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.