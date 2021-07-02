Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $247,292.60 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

