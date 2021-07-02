Rajwant Sodhi Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RMD traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $248.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $236,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 44.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $5,070,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

