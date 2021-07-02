Rally Market Cap Tops $81.42 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00167717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,441.54 or 1.00344068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,968,084 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.