Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.

Razor Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.