Realogy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,417 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,582% compared to the typical volume of 202 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

RLGY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,306. Realogy has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

