Realty Income Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE O opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

