ReapChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $366,498.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, ReapChain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $366,498.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00687424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00080215 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.