Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,286.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $15,286.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00220205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.03 or 0.00753675 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,858,477 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.