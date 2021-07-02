Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT):

7/1/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

6/29/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/15/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

5/4/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

