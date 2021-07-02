Refinable 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $713,435.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $713,435.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

