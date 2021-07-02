Refinable (FINE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $713,435.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $713,435.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

