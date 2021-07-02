Regions Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.