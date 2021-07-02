Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,235 by Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,065.22 ($26.98).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,973 ($25.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,887.41. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,977.50 ($25.84).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

