Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REMYY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.61. 9,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

