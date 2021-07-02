Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.61. 9,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

