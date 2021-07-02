RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.93% of RenaissanceRe worth $63,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $151.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

